July 4th, Peachtree Road Race, FIFA: Atlanta gears up for one of busiest weekends of the year

ATLANTA — Atlanta is getting ready for one of its busiest holiday weekends of the year. City leaders outlined how they’re preparing to keep the crowds safe, especially with the dangerous heat.

The Fourth of July weekend will draw hundreds of thousands of people to Atlanta from the FIFA World Cup events downtown to firework shows. And there’s the annual Peachtree Road Race for tens of thousands of runners and spectators.

The efforts to make sure crowds stay safe throughout the July 4th weekend, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Public safety officials say hundreds of officers are on the streets and will continue to work 12-hour shifts. They will work alongside partner agencies from across the region to manage traffic, large crowds and respond to emergencies.

“Whether you are running in the Peachtree Road Race, whether you having a home cook out or going to a watch party or any other great event,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

With heat index in the triple digits expected, officials are also urging people to drink plenty of water, take breaks and be responsible if they are drinking alcohol.

"We need people to be hydrated … Enjoy the road race. Enjoy FIFA and all of the fourth of July events. But we need them to be safe," said Chata Spikes, APD’s executive director of public affairs.

RELATED STORIES

Officials also want to keep 911 lines open for true emergencies. In 2024, the city received nearly 13,500 total 911 calls during the July 4th weekend. Last year, that number went down to over 9,500.

This year, they hope to cut that number in half.

“I want to encourage you to continue to make the right call ... use 911 for emergency calls only,” said Desiree Arnold, Atlanta E-911’s executive director.

Officials are also encouraging people to take MARTA to avoid the congestion downtown and reminding people that FIFA Fan Fest is a ticketed event. Security will remain tight throughout the weekend.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group