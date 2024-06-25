Judge to hear motions in open records lawsuit filed against Fulton DA’s office

ATLANTA — A hearing is scheduled on Tuesday in a lawsuit against the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in the Georgia election interference case.

The lawsuit accuses the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office of violating state open records act. The lawsuit also looks to add Fulton County as another defendant.

The DA’s Office and county have both filed motions to dismiss. The court hearing begins at 9 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Attorney Ashleigh Merchant and her law firm filed the lawsuit. They are representing Michael Roman, one of the co-defendants in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his allies.

The lawsuit was initially filed in January after Merchant questioned Willis on the stand about her relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The lawsuit claims that the Fulton County DA’s Office did not hand over requested documents involving Wade.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office says it isn’t capable of being sued and that the plaintiff “is in possession of all responsive documents and all responsive records.”

“...and Plaintiff’s lawsuit represents pure gamesmanship because FCDAO has acted in good faith in providing the requested documents,” according to a brief filed by the office.

The county’s attorney meanwhile argues it shouldn’t be added as a defendant because the open records requests weren’t made to the county itself.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group