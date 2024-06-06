Johns Creek Police Department introduces new K-9 officer

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — John Creek Police introduced a new brave, fury friend to its police force on Thursday.
The new K-9 officer’s name is Eko and she’s ready to serve the community with JCPD.
JCPD said Eko is a year-and-a-half-old Belgian Malinois from Poland.
K-9 Officer Eko just completed her patrol dog training in North Carolina.
The police department said she is trained in narcotic detection, tracking, criminal apprehension, article searches, and area searches.
Eko officially joined the JCPD in March.
“Off-duty, she loves going for runs, playing fetch, and having a blast with her Kong toy,” read the Facebook post from JCPD.
