Jimmy Carter’s hometown carries on Plains Peanut Festival tradition

PLAINS, Ga. — The town of Plains, Georgia marked another bittersweet first since the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

The community hosted on Saturday its annual Plains Peanut Festival, an event that Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter rarely missed when the couple was alive.

Plains residents called this year’s festival a fitting tribute to their most famous resident, who died in December at the age of 100.

“Well I’m not even sure we would have a peanut festival if it wasn’t for Jimmy Carter,” Jan Williams told WALB-TV. “Jimmy Carter’s legacy will continue to live in Plains, Georgia.”

Tyron Spearman, executive director for the Peanut Buying Points Association, says events like the festival aren’t just fun, but they’re also vital for business.

“The more people we have visiting, I’m sure they’ll be eating some boiled peanuts, and some peanut brittle, and all other kinds of peanut products today when they visit Plains,” Spearman said. “When you sell more peanuts, that’ll help the farmers all until the end of the year maybe the price will go up for them before the end of the season.”

The Carters made their last in-person appearance at the festival and parade in 2023, just a few months before Rosalynn Carter died. Last year’s event was held just days before Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday.

