Georgia Guardsman honored with medal for pulling driver from burning SUV

ATLANTA — Command Sgt. Maj. Jon A. Ring was awarded the Soldier’s Medal for heroism after rescuing a man from a burning SUV in Peachtree City on March 20.

The award ceremony took place on Monday at the Georgia State Capitol, where Ring was recognized for his courageous actions that saved a life without engaging in combat.

Ring, the senior enlisted leader of the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, was nearing the end of a 10-mile run when he heard a violent crash and saw smoke.

“I ran up and saw an SUV on its side, flames starting to appear, and a man hanging upside down inside,” Ring said. “He was unconscious and bleeding pretty badly. My only thought was: How do I get this guy out of here?”

“Time became critical,” Ring said, recalling the urgency of the situation as he crawled through a shattered window to free the unconscious driver.

“I wasn’t focused on the car,” Ring said. “I was focused on the person.”

Drawing on his infantry training, Ring provided first aid to the injured driver until emergency services arrived.

Ring’s father, retired Lt. Col. Jon Ring Sr., emphasized the family values of service and community that guided his son’s actions.

Ring credits his family and military training for preparing him for such moments.

“In that moment, I was pulling from every role I had ever served in,” Ring said. “From the technical medical skills I learned as a young infantryman to leading a group of people who wanted to help but didn’t know how, every experience prepared me for that day.”

Maj. Gen. Richard Wilson, Georgia’s adjutant general, talked about the historic nature of the award during a ceremony at the state capitol, where Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp hosted the Ring family.

“This is really a big deal,” Wilson said. “To our knowledge, this is the first time a Soldier’s Medal has been awarded to a Georgia Army National Guard Soldier. Command Sgt. Maj. Ring is one of our very best, a phenomenal NCO who represents the finest traditions of service.”

Looking back, Ring said his takeaway from the rescue is simple: service matters.

“There’s something for everyone in the military,” he said. “You may never know when your training or your values will make the difference for someone else. But if you can help, you should.”,

