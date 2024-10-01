Jimmy Carter 100: From the Braves to the Naval Academy, birthday wishes pour in for Carter

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter turns 100 years old on Tuesday and that’s a milestone to be celebrated.

All around Georgia, the country and the world have sent their birthday wishes to Carter, who is with his family in their hometown of Plains, Ga.

The wishes include former presidents, Georgia icons and Carter’s favorite places and teams.

Carter’s favorite team the Atlanta Braves

Happy 100th Birthday to President Jimmy Carter! pic.twitter.com/bmD1SAl7PX — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 1, 2024

U.S. Naval Academy where Carter attended

We wish a happy 100th birthday to President James Earl Carter, Jr. '47, and 39th President and Commander in Chief! President Carter’s legacy is forever cemented as the ultimate example of our mission to develop our nation’s leaders.#jimmycarter100 #jimmycarter @USNavy pic.twitter.com/FiBmyqJDCy — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) October 1, 2024

Gov. Brian Kemp

On former President Jimmy Carter’s 100th Birthday, I have declared today “Jimmy Carter Day” in the State of Georgia to recognize his legacy as our 76th Governor and 39th President. Marty, the girls, and I send him best wishes as he and his family celebrate this milestone. pic.twitter.com/LrVsvr75jA — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 1, 2024

President Joe Biden

Happy 100th Birthday, President Carter.



To put it simply: I admire you so darn much. pic.twitter.com/09DUDUlz9d — President Biden (@POTUS) October 1, 2024

Former President Barack Obama

Happy 100th birthday, President Carter! Thank you for your friendship, your fundamental decency, and your incredible acts of service through the @CarterCenter. Michelle and I are grateful for all you’ve done for this country. pic.twitter.com/9TcYABwUO3 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2024

Former President Bill Clinton

Jimmy Carter’s long, good life is a testament to love, work, and faith, and an enduring beacon to all people working to make better tomorrows. Happy 100th birthday, Mr. President. https://t.co/C8ZBGwasv3 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 1, 2024

Former President George W. Bush

A message from President Bush: Happy 100th birthday to President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/H7FiNXrGx0 — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) October 1, 2024

