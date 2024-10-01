Local

Jimmy Carter 100: From the Braves to the Naval Academy, birthday wishes pour in for Carter

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Image 1 of 11

Plains Peanut Festival Honors Former President Jimmy Carter's 100th Birthday PLAINS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: People attend the Plains Peanut Festival on September 28, 2024 in Plains, Georgia. Plains is the hometown of Former President Carter and Tuesday, October 1st of this week will be his 100th Birthday. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter turns 100 years old on Tuesday and that’s a milestone to be celebrated.

All around Georgia, the country and the world have sent their birthday wishes to Carter, who is with his family in their hometown of Plains, Ga.

The wishes include former presidents, Georgia icons and Carter’s favorite places and teams.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Carter’s favorite team the Atlanta Braves

U.S. Naval Academy where Carter attended

Gov. Brian Kemp

President Joe Biden

Former President Barack Obama

Former President Bill Clinton

Former President George W. Bush

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read