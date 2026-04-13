Man on metro Atlanta county’s Most Wanted list captured

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the men on their Most Wanted list was arrested.

James Cotton was wanted for aggravated assault, giving a fake name to police and having a firearm as a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for his arrest in November 2025.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Cotton was arrested.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about where, and how, he was captured.

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