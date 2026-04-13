Man on metro Atlanta county’s Most Wanted list captured

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the men on their Most Wanted list was arrested.
James Cotton was wanted for aggravated assault, giving a fake name to police and having a firearm as a convicted felon.
The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for his arrest in November 2025.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Cotton was arrested.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about where, and how, he was captured.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman shot, killed while walking her dog in DeKalb County neighborhood
- Atlanta’s Offset hits stage just days after being shot by another rapper
- School resource officer not fully paid for overtime for 3 years, lawsuit claims
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group