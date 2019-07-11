Jail worker who had sex with inmate cleared on charges

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A jail worker who had sex with an inmate in the jail kitchen has been cleared and all charges dropped.
Prosecutors told a judge they were dismissing the felony charge of sexual assault by a corrections officer against Sakura Thomas. Thomas' attorney said she never should have been charged.
"She has wasted her life sitting in jail unlawfully," said attorney Jackie Patterson.
Clayton County sheriff's investigators arrested Thomas in June. Deputies said the contract employee who worked in the jail kitchen, had sex with inmate Antwuan Jackson several times in the kitchen freezer.
Patterson said the law doesn't apply to people like Thomas.
"You have to be a supervisory or have disciplinary authority over an inmate," he explained. He said thomas doesn't have authority over any inmate so a judge dismissed the felony charge.
James Wilson said Thomas is lucky she no longer faces a felony but she is also out of a job.
"I guess in that case it's definitely not worth it," he said.
