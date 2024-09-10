Jackson Co. man arrested in connection to death of 19-year-old woman

JACKSON, Ga. — A Jackson County man was arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old earlier this month.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it arrested 23-year-old Cesario Choc Caal of Commerce in connection to the death of 19-year-old Griselda Seb Acte of Commerce.

On Sept. 1, the GBI and Jackson deputies responded to a death investigation near Highway 82 Spur in Commerce.

After arriving, deputies found Acte with severe injuries to her neck. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities have not provided her exact cause of death.

Caal was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-367-6000 or the GBI regional investigative office in Athens at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta City Council to vote on $1.5 million settlement for wrongfully arrested man

©2024 Cox Media Group