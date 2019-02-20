Ivanka Trump, Gov. Brian Kemp tour metro Atlanta

First daughter and presidential advisor Ivanka Trump made a trip to metro Atlanta this morning.
She toured a UPS training facility in Gwinnett County and met with Governor Brian Kemp to talk about workforce development.
Trump and Kemp agreed that governments can only do so much to train a workforce, saying much of that has to come from the private sector
"We know though that the federal government cannot do this nor should do this alone. That really innovation is happening at a private-sector level,” Trump said.
