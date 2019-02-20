Barking dog leads police to a major drug-making operation in neighborhood

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man was making drugs in a neighborhood where kids play. Now they're looking for him.
A neighbor called 911 earlier this month because he was concerned about the dogs locked up in kennels in the Hickory Run Court neighborhood in Acworth.
“It could be 1 a.m. and it sounds like there’s 20 dogs barking out of that garage,” said neighbor Thomas Heiman.
The garage was down but the barking could still be heard. When officers arrived, they said they found 20 dogs there.
Also, an alleged drug-making operation. Police said they found presses used to manufacture pills.
We'll explain the dangerous drugs that police said they found at the home, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}