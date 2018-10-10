ATLANTA - How rare is it for Georgia to experience a major hurricane?
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz has been digging into research and found that only four major hurricanes have ever hit Georgia since records started being kept in 1851.
It's been 120 years since Georgia last saw a major hurricane, according to Nitz.
[RELATED: Hurricane Michael is first Category 4 ever to make landfall on Florida Panhandle]
Hurricane Michael has moved into southwest Georgia as a category 3 hurricane.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) October 10, 2018
This map shows all the major hurricanes in Georgia since 1851. The last time this happened in Georgia was 1898!
All four were in the 1800s. pic.twitter.com/gYdnnyA36s
The previous four major hurricanes happened before storms started receiving names in 1953:
- The 1854 coastal hurricane made landfall near St. Catherines Island, Georgia as a Category 3.
- The 1893 "Sea Islands" hurricane made landfall near Savannah as a Category 3.
- The 1896 "Cedar Keys" hurricane made landfall in Florida before moving into southeast Georgia.
- 1898 "Georgia" hurricane made landfall near Cumberland Island on Oct. 2, 1898.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}