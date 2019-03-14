ATLANTA - It's going to be a warm and breezy day, but there is a risk of strong storms starting late Thursday night.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the main severe weather threat will be west of Georgia, but isolated storms can't be ruled out.
Severe Weather Team 2 is breaking down the severe weather risks and timing when the storms will move through your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
COLD FRONT TONIGHT: We have a cold front moving through north Georgia tonight -- along with it, we'll have rain and a chance for isolated strong/severe storms, mainly in west Georgia.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 14, 2019
Severe weather risk tonight will be highest to our west -- but we have a chance of strong storms here, too.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 14, 2019
Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s today, which is above the average highs for this time of year. But some cooler air will move into north Georgia starting this weekend, according to Monahan.
A little breezy out there this morning, too -- it's going to be a warm and breezy day.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 14, 2019
