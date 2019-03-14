  • It'll be warmest day of year so far, but strong storms possible late Thursday

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It's going to be a warm and breezy day, but there is a risk of strong storms starting late Thursday night. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the main severe weather threat will be west of Georgia, but isolated storms can't be ruled out. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is breaking down the severe weather risks and timing when the storms will move through your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s today, which is above the average highs for this time of year. But some cooler air will move into north Georgia starting this weekend, according to Monahan. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories