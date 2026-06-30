‘It happens at the very least once every two weeks’: Train crashes into tractor-trailer

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police shut down a road in southwest Atlanta after a CSX train crashed into a tractor-trailer.

Just a few days ago, an Amazon truck was hit by a CSX train in Atlanta’s westside.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on the train tracks on Brownlee Road. You can see where the train sliced the big rig. There were also packages on the ground.

There were no injuries reported.

A sign posted by the train track reads “truck trailers prohibited.”

Neighbors said the truck was stuck on the track for about an hour before the crash.

CSX tells Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that in 2025, there were 104 collisions between trains and semi-trucks in Georgia.

“It happens at the very least once every two weeks,” one resident said.

Another sign on the track reads “Report problem or emergencies 1-800-232-0144,”

A neighbor told us truck drivers can call that number to have the trains avoid the area while they remove trucks from the track, but they often ignore the signs.

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