“It doesn’t belong here:” Lakefront residents fight to stop warehouse development

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — People who live on High Falls Lake at High Falls State Park in Butts County are opposing plans to building a massive warehouse and distribution site near the lake shoreline.

The Butts County Development Authority, which purchased the 284-acre site over 20 years ago, had it rezoned for industrial development in 2008. A Texas-based company has signed a contract to buy the property and build a three-million-square-foot warehouse complex spread across several buildings. The site is close to Interstate 75.

“I would say about 75% of the residents on the lake are retired, and this is going to impact our property values, (and) our investments. We’re concerned about the impact it’s going to have on the environment,” High Fall Towaliga Watershed Alliance President Sharon Cloud told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

The president of the Butts County Developement Authority says the project will bring much needed jobs and tax revenue to county.

He also said every precaution will be taken to minimize impact on the lake environment and residents.

“All measures are being taken. All development on the site would be done in accordance with whatever guidelines the county has, but also with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and other agencies,” Butts County Development Authority Executive Director Bob White.

Cloud says they’re looking into ways of getting investors to buy the land and turn it into a conservation area. However, the development authority says the land is already under contract.

There’s no timeline on when the warehouse complex will be built.

