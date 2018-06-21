ATLANTA - Grab your umbrellas! Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said a line of showers and possible isolated severe storms are expected to move through the metro Atlanta area Thursday afternoon.
Some showers are expected to move through slowly, dumping a lot of rain in a short period of time.
We're tracking the rain and the areas it will impact for Channel 2 Action News, starting at 4 p.m.
Lightning and damaging winds are the primary threats.
As we head into the evening, heavy rain is expected to shut down -- but not completely.
A system up to the north of Georgia could produce a few showers overnight.
Temperatures could reach 90 degrees Thursday, with an average of 87.
Wet weather will continue on and off through Saturday, with a drier day expected Sunday.
