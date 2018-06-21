  • Isolated severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Grab your umbrellas! Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said a line of showers and possible isolated severe storms are expected to move through the metro Atlanta area Thursday afternoon.

    Some showers are expected to move through slowly, dumping a lot of rain in a short period of time. 

    Lightning and damaging winds are the primary threats.

    As we head into the evening, heavy rain is expected to shut down -- but not completely.

    A system up to the north of Georgia could produce a few showers overnight.

    Temperatures could reach 90 degrees Thursday, with an average of 87.

    Wet weather will continue on and off through Saturday, with a drier day expected Sunday.

