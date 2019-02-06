Is your Lyft or Uber car safe? Thousands may be under recall without you knowing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of unsafe cars are traveling on local roads.
In Florida, 1 out of every 5 cars, including rideshare vehicles, have some kind of recall, according to the latest numbers from Carfax. Many are for safety-related issues such as airbags, brakes and even fuel tank defects that can cause fires.
"He has an open recall," said Chris Basso, with Carfax, as he checked a rideshare vehicle for open recalls at Jacksonville International Airport. “Things that can cause fires, crashes, exploding airbags -- real safety issues that put not only the passengers at risk, but anyone on the road is in danger, as well."
Out of the approximately 10 rideshare vehicles WSB-TV's sister station in Jacksonville, Florida checked, two had safety-related recalls.
"This Ford Fusion has two open recalls. One is for a fuel tank issue that could cause a fire. The other is a Takata airbag that could explode if that car is in an accident," Basso said.
We’re hearing from Uber and Lyft about the potentially dangerous recalled cars, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:47 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}