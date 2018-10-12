Toyota recalls 168K vehicles over air bag issues

Toyota has announced a recall of more than 168,000 vehicles.
Company officials say the computer that controls the air bag can mistakenly detect an issue when the SUV, sedan or truck starts. That could cause the air bags not to deploy when involved with a crash.
The recall affects 2018 and 2019 Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVs. The 2019 Avalon sedan is also listed under the recall.
Toyota will alert both owners and dealerships that a software update is needed. The recall is expected to roll out on Oct. 22, The Associated Press reported.
