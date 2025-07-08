Inmate stabs officers multiple times in their head, Polk County officials say

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Two Polk County jailers are recovering after authorities said they were stabbed by an inmate Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 12:40 p.m., Polk County jail staff were retrieving trays from the observation cells in the booking area.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office said after inmate Dewayne Young’s tray was collected, he got more agitated and began to flood his cell.

While doing so, he made repeated verbal threats toward staff, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said, despite multiple verbal commands, Young refused to cooperate.

Jail staff then deployed two bursts from the PepperBall launcher. Young covered his face with his shirt and continued to flood his cell and issue threats, authorities said.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to officials, due to the ongoing escalation, the G.L.O.V.E. (generated low output voltage emitter) device was activated, and a cell entry team was formed.

Cpl. Smith, Ofc. Penny and Ofc. Dyer entered the cell. Young had positioned himself between the toilet and the bunk, using his mattress as a shield to prevent being tased, officials said.

Young, who had a homemade edged weapon, began stabbing at the officers. Smith saw the weapon and told the other officers to get out of the cell. All officers exited and the cell door was closed with Young still inside.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Penny and Dyer sustained multiple stab wounds to their heads and arms. Medical assistance was rendered, and both officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They were treated and released the same day.

A tactical team later removed Young from the cell.

©2025 Cox Media Group