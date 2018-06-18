0 Identical twins accused of armed robberies across the metro speak exclusively to Channel 2

Identical twins are in jail, charged with terrorizing people across Atlanta.

We mapped six of the robberies their accused of but investigators say there could be more.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne spoke with Marquavious and Juntavious Burton, both 20-years-old, exclusively in jail where he learned both are convicted felons.

"I'm going through a regular situation anybody else would go through. Anybody whose been arrested and accused of a bunch of crimes? I ain't perfect," said Marquavious Bur

Atlanta Police Maj. Rick Mason said the 20-year-old twins bear a striking similarity most twins don't: Charges for a crime spree including eight armed robberies in roughly the last two weeks of May.

“They have shot at two individuals. Two of the victims,” Mason said.

Records indicate the Burtons are accused of shooting at robbery victim Paul Sullivan. Sullivan spoke to Channel 2's Matt Johnson just this past month.

"I shouldn't even be standing here, honestly. I'm in shock," Sullivan said.

Records indicate a criminal history check showed JuntaviousBurton had been arrested March 4 for probation violation, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, hit-and-run and a firearms charge.

A document stamped Feb. 26 indicates Marquavious Burton got five years suspended and five years probation for theft by receiving and two firearms charges.

Fulton County Sheriff's Lt. Derrick Paige said the twins were on opposite ends of the same floor in the jail. Paige added it is highly unusual to see twins on the same case.

"There's that connection between twins," Marquavious Burton said, adding that it's hard to be separated but he will get used to it.

