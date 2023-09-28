‘I just think there’s a better solution;’ Ga. city’s plan to trap, kill coyotes under fire

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in one Georgia city are criticizing how city officials have decided to address a pest problem around town.

City of Tybee Island officials announced Wednesday that they will have a trapper on the north end of the island over the next few days to address the growing coyote population.

Officials added that the trapper will euthanize the coyotes and only work on public property.

A few hours after the announcement was posted on Facebook, city officials turned off comments due to “profanity and personal attacks.”

Chatham County resident Tonya Roberts told WJCL that she doesn’t feel trapping and euthanizing the coyotes is right.

“I just can’t fathom killing them,” she said. “I just think there’s a better solution.”

Acting City Manager Michelle Owens told WJCL that there have been increased complaints from concerned citizens about coyote encounters and sightings.

“We have learned that coyotes are an issue all over the area and most likely more prevalent on Tybee due to increased development east of Tybee. We researched this and made the best decision possible, given the circumstances. We have decided to act before a tragedy occurs,” she said. “According to DNR, they are not a protected species in any capacity, and are considered an invasive nuisance...they are predatory and will inhabit an area and reproduce there as long as they can find a food source.”

Owens added relocating the coyotes is not an option because they are considered rabies-prone animals.

For more information about coyotes and what to do if you encounter one, click here.

