Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Atlanta girl last seen with 16-year-old suspect

ATLANTA — An Amber Alert has been canceled for an Atlanta teen who vanished after leaving school early Wednesday afternoon.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited children confirmed that the Amber Alert, also known as Georgia’s Levi’s Call, has been canceled for 13-year-old Adijah Little.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Overnight Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated the alert for the teen who was reported missing by the Atlanta Public Schools police.

According to APS, Little was seen on surveillance cameras leaving David T. Howard Middle School just before 1 p.m., and getting into a mysterious car Wednesday.

According to the official Amber Alert website, Little was abducted by Emmanuel Williams, 16, on Wednesday.

Street cameras show her getting into a black Ford Explorer with Georgia license plate RVL5658.

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI has not stated the relationship between the two teens.

There are no further details at this time.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the GBI and APS for more information but they have not gotten back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia man who dreamt of having military career lied about service record, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group