Early morning delays expected after damage on bridge over I-285 in Sandy Springs

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes are closed and so is the Mt. Vernon bridge that goes over Interstate 285 after a major accident in Sandy Springs caused a traffic nightmare.

Sandy Springs city officials confirmed Wednesday that the lanes were shut down due to damage at the Mt. Vernon Bridge over I-285.

GDOT said that a tractor-trailer hit the bridge at Riverside Drive.

Now, drivers can expect delays into early morning Thursday.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was live from Interstate 285 on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Wednesday as three westbound lanes were closed.

Much work still needs to be done.

The highway became a parking lot after a truck carrying an excavator collided with the Mt Vernon highway overpass.

Drivers said it caused a traffic nightmare.

“This commute has been horrible. I’ve been on the highway for an hour, over an hour from Buckhead, and it’s been stop-and-go, and everything is red,” said a driver.

A typical 20-minute commute turned into an hours-long commute.

“It’s frustrating because no one is going anywhere, it’s just people getting frustrated with everyone, but obviously, none of us can do anything about it,” said another driver.

Workers expect at least two lanes to be closed overnight and the Mt. Vernon highway bridge will also be closed until they finish inspecting it after an accident caused a headache.

At 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Transportation posted on Twitter that it anticipates two outside lanes of I-285 westbound will reopen at the Mt. Vernon Highway Bridge before Thursday morning rush hour.

However, there is no timeline for when Mt. Vernon will reopen due to major damage.

GDOT still anticipates the 2 outside lanes of I-285 WB to reopen @ the Mt. Vernon Highway bridge before Thursday morning rush hour once protective forms are installed. There is no timeline for reopening Mt. Vernon due to major damage to bridge beams 🧵 pic.twitter.com/i7w8dgX2F6 — Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) September 28, 2023

➡️ Check in with #511GA for updates. https://t.co/rOjTpLvElm — 511 GA - A Service of Georgia DOT (@511Georgia) September 28, 2023

