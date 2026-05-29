I-285 weekend lane closures in Smyrna, Vinings

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Work crews for the Georgia Department of Transportation will implement continuous lane closures on Interstate 285 in Smyrna and Vinings this weekend.

The lane closures are part of a concrete slab reconstruction and rehabilitation project along the westside of the I-285 corridor. Weather permitting lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 1 and drivers should expect delays.

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The work spans seven miles from Collier Drive in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County and includes improvements to roadway shoulder lanes, the concrete median, signage and guardrail.

The specific lane closures will affect the two right lanes of I-285 northbound/westbound and southbound/eastbound. These closures are located between SR 280/S Cobb Drive, at exit 15 and US 78/US 278/SR eight/Hollowell Parkway, at exit 12.

Cobb I-285 lane closure

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Drivers are urged to use caution in work zones, wear seat belts, follow signage, reduce speed and move over one lane when possible to ensure the safety of crews.

This project, valued at $155 million, is one of two initiatives along the I-285 westside corridor dedicated to repairing and replacing concrete slabs. Drivers who must travel on I-285 this weekend can use the 511GA app or other preferred navigation applications to navigate around the lane and road closures.

The overall project is scheduled for completion in fall 2028.

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