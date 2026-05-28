Georgia lineman killed in accident on the job

ALBANY, Ga. — The Albany community is mourning the loss of a young lineman who was killed on the job.

City leaders say apprentice lineman Caiden Gibson, 20, died in an accident on the job on Wednesday.

Gibson began working for the city’s Utility Operations Department in Sept. 2024.

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He leaves behind a fiancée and young child.

Friends started an online campaign to raise money to offset funeral costs.

“He was a hardworking lineman, a loyal friend, and someone who brought strength, laughter, and heart everywhere he went. To know him was to love him...Rest easy, brother,” they wrote.

The city says they will be investigating the accident that led to his death, but did not comment on what happened.

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe for Gibson’s family.

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