Husband charged with woman’s south GA murder nearly 20 years ago

DOUGLAS, Ga. — Nearly two decades after a woman was found dead in her local business, her husband has been charged with murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Jon Worrell, 58, has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated battery in the 2006 shooting death of his wife, Doris Worrell, then 39.

Jon Worrell currently lives in Maryville, Missouri and is being held there while he awaits an extradition hearing.

The GBI says that in September 2006, Doris Worrell was found shot to death inside Jon’s Sports Park, the business the couple ran together in Douglas, Ga.

They say Jon Worrell told investigators at the time that he left to go run errands and his wife stayed behind. He claimed that when he returned, she was dead.

The GBI and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says they have spent the last 19 years investigating leads in the U.S. and internationally.

Investigators and the district attorney’s office plan to hold a news conference on Friday morning.

