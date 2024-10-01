Hurricane Helene: GHSA adjusts 2024 football playoff schedule for schools to make up games

ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association announced Tuesday it is pushing back the start of the 2024 football playoffs.
Many schools had to postpone their games last week as Hurricane Helene pushed through Georgia. In the aftermath of the storm, several schools, especially in south Georgia and east Georgia, had significant damage to their fields.
The playoffs were scheduled to begin Nov. 8. Now, that week will be used for any makeup games that are needed.
GHSA pushed the first round of the playoffs back to Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 and canceled a bye week originally scheduled for Nov. 29.
Here is the updated schedule:
- November 1: Original last Friday of the regular season
- November 8: New last Friday of the regular season. Make-up games for hurricane-impacted schools.
- November 15 and 16: Round 1 of Playoffs
- November 22: Round 2
- November 29: Quarter Finals
- December 6: Semi-Finals
- December 16-18: Finals at Mercedes Benz Stadium
