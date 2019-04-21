Montell Jordan delivers Easter sermon at sunrise service at Stone Mountain

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of people are worshipping at one of metro Atlanta's oldest Easter traditions.
For the past 75 years, people have gathered at Stone Mountain for the sunrise service. This service started back in 1944 before the land was even owned by the state.
Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen spoke with some of people who got to the mountain early, who said this is a tradition for their family, for others it’s their first time.
There's also another service at the base of the mountain if you don't want to go to the summit.
Pozen spoke with Pastor Montell Jordan, who said he has a special sermon he's been working on for weeks.
Pastor Montell Jordan giving his Easter sermon. Says the best thing he did in his life was to give his life to Jesus. pic.twitter.com/BYdFHX27Wl— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) April 21, 2019
“The message is called “fall back, get low and rise up,” Jordan said. “Those are all common terms millennials know when you say, ‘Fall back,’ it's kind of like, pump your breaks. If you were to say, ‘Get low,’ it means a bunch of different things and ‘rise up’ is an Atlanta term. I want to bring a new perspective to what those mean in the context that Jesus did,” Jordan said.
The service began at 7 a.m.
