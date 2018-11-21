Hundreds of personal items recovered in theft ring targeting storage units

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they busted a major theft ring that led to the recovery of hundreds of personal items.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson got a look at five different people connected to multiple storage facility break-ins dating back as many as eight months.
Police say one person is still on the run.
They believe this crew would take advantage of minimal security at multiple storage facilities in the Midtown and Buckhead areas.
They would then steal personal items, sensitive information and valuables from units.
Police also believe five people worked together to steal mail and people's identities.
Now police are working to return hundreds of pieces of property to at least a dozen victims.
Investigators say it was important to make these arrests before the holiday season.
"Utilized some detective experience along with old-fashioned boots on ground, technology right before the holidays," said Capt. J.D. Patterson.
Just earlier this month, Johnson covered a series of break-ins at a public storage on Monroe Drive and that property has been linked to these suspects arrested.
