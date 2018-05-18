0 Hundreds of accidents reported at one Cobb County intersection in just the past few years

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Channel 2 Action News investigation has found that dangerous stretch of road in Cobb County has seen more than 180 crashes in just two years.

The problem is along Powder Springs Street in Marietta between Cunningham Road and Baltimore Place.

Many people have told us about accidents they’ve seen around the intersection, so Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon dug into exactly how many wrecks there have been.

“My son was in a bus accident right here,” driver Fiona Bowden said about the intersection. “I think one person hit their head on the window really hard.”

The wreck that luckily left Bowden’s son unharmed is one of just hundreds of wrecks at or near the intersection over the past few years.

Channel 2 Action News learned there have been 181 reports of wrecks at or near the intersection in just a two-year stretch, from 2016 through 2017

Cobb County police told Wilfon that increasing traffic congestion on Powder Springs Street and distracted drivers sitting in that congestion are the biggest reasons for the number of accidents.

“We have a lot of rear-end collisions where traffic might stop and start suddenly,” Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department said.

Another cause of crashes at the intersection comes from drivers trying to make a left-hand turn near the intersection and crossing several lanes of traffic.

“Yeah that’s dangerous, especially during rush hour, that’s a really bad thing,” Bowden told Wilfon.

We captured photos of a wreck just yards from the intersection last month.

Drivers that Wilfon spoke with suggested traffic cameras or a median that would prevent drivers from turning left near the intersection.

The Georgia Department of Transportation oversees that section of Powder Springs Street.

They told Wilfon that their options may be limited on making things better there, but they’re checking into it.

