Hundreds expected to block traffic in midtown in support of e-scooter safety

ATLANTA - A major protest may impact your afternoon commute on Wednesday. A group plans to form a human bike lane along West Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta.
Hundreds are expected to turn out in response to the recent death of a scooter rider. The man died last week when he was run over by a transit bus. Police said it is unclear who was at fault at this time.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke with one of the organizers who said people will stand shoulder to shoulder with their scooters, bikes and skateboards calling for safer streets.
“It could be any of us, so it’s devastating," said Nikla Vollmer, a co-organizer of the event. “We are doing this as a memorial to the person who was lost and the other people who were lost.”
Last week, two Atlanta City Council members called for better investments in streets that properly accommodate cyclists, scooter riders and joggers.
Niklas said support for that idea is growing.
“We’ll probably pick up more people who are concerned as well," Vollmer said.
The protest is set to begin at 4 on Wednesday afternoon.
