How did Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines rank with on-time arrivals in 2023?

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines once again was ranked the best airline for on-time performance among North American airlines.

Online aviation analytics firm Cirium tracked 1,635,486 Delta flights and said that 84.7% of them arrived on time in 2023. That is up from the 83.6% from 2022 for Delta. Delta also won the Cirium Platinum Award for the third year in a row.

“When Delta people put us at the top of the industry for on-time performance, they position us to fully deliver the welcoming, elevated and caring service our brand is known for,” said Delta COO Mike Spanos. “Thanks to all 100,000 Delta colleagues for the outstanding performance in 2023 and for carrying it forward into the new year.”

Cirium considers any flight that arrived within 15 minutes of its schedule game arrival as “on-time. Here is a look at how the other airlines did in 2023 based on Cirium’s tracking:

Delta Air Lines: 84.72% Alaska Airlines: 82.25% American Airlines: 80.61% United Airlines: 80.04% Southwest Airlines: 76.26% Spirit Airlines: 71.16% WestJet: 69.29% Frontier Airlines: 68.68% JetBlue Airlines: 68.33% Air Canada: 63.17%

Cirium listed Iberia Express in Europe, Copa in Latin, ANA in Asia Pacific, and Oman Air in the Middle East and Africa as the top global airlines for on-time performance.

