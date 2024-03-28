How Customs and Border Protection is handling increase in international travel at Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — In the busiest international travel year on record for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, how is Customs and Border Protection handling the increase in people?

Hartsfield-Jackson is projected to break records for international travel at the airport this year.

Border Protection officials say Hartsfield-Jackson expects more than 6 million international travelers to travel through the airport this fiscal year, representing a 23 percent increase from 2023.

Customs and Border Protections gave Channel 2 ‘s Michael Doudna an inside look at how they are trying to handle the influx of people.

“CBP is always at the forefront of technology and innovation while understanding our mission focus cannot be altered,” said Carlo Cortina, CBP Assistant Port Director.

The main technology is facial recognition.

The airport uses multiple services, from kiosks to a free mobile app, to allow users to submit their photo to border patrol before they ever get to an agent.

The technology allows officers to focus more on the people entering the country than on verifying documents.

“What we are streamlining is the document validation, the identity validation is what we are talking about. It allows the officers to hone into their law enforcement skills,” Cortina said.

Even if a traveler does not use one of the apps or kiosks, if they have traveled before, border officers will be able to pull up old photos to compare them in real time.

