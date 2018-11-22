  • Hosea Feed the Hungry serves annual Thanksgiving meal

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - An army of volunteers gathered in downtown Atlanta Thursday for the Hosea Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving dinner.

    The annual event has been feeding the homeless a Thanksgiving meal for nearly 50 years. 

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was at the Georgia World Congress Center, where mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms, Hosea Helps CEO  CEO Elisabeth Omilami, former Hawks player Dikembe Mutombo and other Atlanta figures kicked off the event. 

    Along with a meal, recipients can get a haircut and clothing, free healthcare and employment assistance. 

