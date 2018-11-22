Hosea Feed the Hungry serves annual Thanksgiving meal

ATLANTA - An army of volunteers gathered in downtown Atlanta Thursday for the Hosea Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving dinner.
The annual event has been feeding the homeless a Thanksgiving meal for nearly 50 years.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was at the Georgia World Congress Center, where mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms, Hosea Helps CEO CEO Elisabeth Omilami, former Hawks player Dikembe Mutombo and other Atlanta figures kicked off the event.
Along with a meal, recipients can get a haircut and clothing, free healthcare and employment assistance.
Serving has begun at Hosea Feeds the Hungry Thanksgiving dinner...8,000 meals! pic.twitter.com/Tz78Kzjypj— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) November 22, 2018
I found mom and daughter serving together this Thanksgiving for Hosea dinner...our own @ShelithaWSB 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jM6RI29J3y— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) November 22, 2018
We're in downtown Atlanta as Hosea Helps brings thousands of people some Thanksgiving cheer, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
RELATED STORIES:
- Officer Matt Cooper talks for 1st time about his recovery in emotional interview
- Father questions motive in pregnant teen's shooting death
- Young boy killed, another hurt after car crashes into home
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}