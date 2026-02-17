Homeowners say they’re being sued for complaining about shooting range

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — Several homeowners in Jasper County say they are being sued for defamation after speaking out against a clay shooting range during county commission meetings.

Residents told Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln they hear constant gunfire near their homes and no longer feel safe.

Homeowners say the sound of gunfire is continuous during peak hours.

Frustrated by the noise, several residents voiced their concerns at multiple county meetings. In response, they say, they were hit with defamation lawsuits filed by the shooting range owner.

Dayle Becker said the gunfire forced her to give up horseback riding.

She said the owners of Burnt Pine Plantation expanded part of its bird hunting grounds into a clay shooting range, increasing the frequency and volume of gunfire.

Several homeowners also criticized the Jasper County Board of Commissioners, saying the public was not alerted to the development and alleging that proper permits were skipped.

“We’re very worried,” Becker said.

Channel 2 Action News visited Burnt Pine Plantation. Management declined an on-camera interview but said it followed all legal guidelines and is operating legally.

Management said Jasper County does not have an ordinance prohibiting clay shooting ranges, unlike neighboring Morgan County, where part of Burnt Pine Plantation is located.

The company provided letters from homeowners who support the gun range and said it consulted at least six attorneys before opening. Management also said the closest home is nearly two miles from the clay course.

Homeowners said that does not address what they describe as a lack of notification from the county.

“When we go to our commissioners, there’s no response. I’ve attended seven meetings,” one resident said.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Jasper County commissioners and is awaiting a response.

