Homeowner takes quick action when police chase comes into neighborhood

EAST POINT, Ga. - An East Point homeowner decided to get involved when a police chase came into his neighborhood.
The man's 10-year-old son was recording when the vehicle being pursued sped down their street.
Minutes later, the homeowner said he was face-to-face with a suspect.
"I don't want to shoot somebody, first of all. So I shot into the ground, and I shot the second time knowing that police are going to hear this, and sure enough, like after that happened, that's when they all came to that area," the man said.
The man said he slowed the suspect down enough just for police to catch up.
What happened next and why police were chasing the suspects in the first place, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}