  • Homeless teen track star graduates with full ride scholarship to college

    By: Craig Lucie

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County high school track star just graduated with a full-ride scholarship to college -- all while he and his mom were living out of their car.

    Carl Stephens, 18, just finished his senior year at Stockbridge High School with multiple track records to his name. But just weeks before graduation, Stephens and his mom found themselves evicted. 

    Channel 2's Craig Lucie talked with Stephens about how he managed to keep focused on finishing school and winning track meets.  

    "Going to school every day, not showing it, it was kinda hard. But I pushed through it, me and my mom," Stephens said. 

