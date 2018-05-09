  • Home invasion victim in panic after thieves get away with several weapons

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    A break-in has a homeowner in a panic after what thieves got away with. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen spoke to the victim on Tuesday night.

    “A 12-gauge shotgun, pump automatic 9 millimeter Rugla pistol, a 22 automatic rifle, and a flat screen tv," he said.

    Tonight on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11, how the thieves got into the home  plus the search for the missing weapons. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Home invasion victim in panic after thieves get away with several weapons

  • Headline Goes Here

    State opens investigation into new claims of irregularities in Atlanta…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man's death in early morning house fire now being considered suspicious

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia on track to double deadly officer-involved shootings compared to…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brawl breaks out at charity cornhole tournament (VIDEO)