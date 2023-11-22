Home fires triple on Thanksgiving. Here’s how you can keep your families safe

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — This week, emergency responders are bracing for something that happens every Thanksgiving: a spike in fire calls.

On Channel 2 Action News This Morning, Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer walked viewers through how they can keep their families safe.

Flames can jump so quickly that it’s hard to know where to look. Within 30 seconds, a fire spread to the walls, furniture and carpet in a demonstration hosted by DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

“Too often when we arrive, the fire deaths have already occurred,” DeKalb Fire Chief Darnell Fullum said.

The American Red Cross says home fires triple on Thanksgiving, usually connected to cooking, In Georgia last year, volunteers responded to 300 fires a month in November and December during the holiday season.

“Anything that gets hot, needs plenty of space,” the Red Cross says.

What can you do to keep your family safe, according to the Red Cross?

Stay in the kitchen especially when you have something frying, grilling or broiling. Be aware of loose clothing like dangling sleeves. Move anything that could catch on fire like potholders, towels and packaging. Also make sure to keep pets and kids away from the heat.

Most fire deaths happened overnight. Change the batteries and make sure you have a working smoke detector so you’ll also have your safety to be thankful for this week.

Another idea; Set the timer on your phone to double check on what you are making or to remind you to make sure everything is off at night.

