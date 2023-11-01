Thanksgiving 2023: These metro Atlanta malls won’t open

Now that Halloween is over, the calendar now turns toward the busiest shopping days of the year. However, one group that owns and operates several malls in metro Atlanta won’t be open for Thanksgiving this year.

Simon Properties said most of its properties will be closed that Thursday but will reopen on Black Friday.

The group owns Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, Mall of Georgia and Sugarloaf Mills in Gwinnett County, the North Georgia Premium Outlets in Cherokee County and the Calhoun Outlet Marketplace in Gordon County.

Each of the locations are on the list of closures for Thanksgiving with hours varying on Black Friday.

Lenox Square, Mall of Georgia, North Georgia Premium Outlet and Calhoun Outlet Marketplace will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Phipps Plaza will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sugarloaf Mills will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

