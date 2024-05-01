8-year-old boy, 13-year-old sister killed in Georgia house fire

PRESTON, Ga. — A young brother and sister were killed in a house fire in south Georgia Friday morning, according to WTVM.

Chief Deputy Will Rogers said Josiah Williams, 8, and Kaleya Williams, 13, were killed when a fire broke out at their home in Preston around 7:30 a.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, the home was fully engulfed. The two children were found dead inside.

According to WALB, the children’s mother woke up to find a back room in flames. She was able to escape two of her other children.

Family members said the victims’ siblings are 2,5,14 and 18. The community has rallied around the family to provide donations of clothing and money for funeral arrangements.

The cause of the fire has not been determined but may involve old wiring, according to Rogers.

