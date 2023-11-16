This is how much Thanksgiving dinner may cost you this year

ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving just a week away, Channel 2 Action News has new insight on how much dinner may cost.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer learned why it may cost you less than last year.

The big feast is now a week away. It’s costing a little less than last year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the Traditional Thanksgiving dinner costs an average of $6.12 a guest. That’s a 4.5% drop from last year.

The main reason? The turkey.

Last year a spike in Avian flu drove up prices. The American Farm Bureau crunches the numbers by sending out volunteer shoppers and in a classic basket, most of the ingredients are lower right now.

To feed 10 people, supplies cost $61.

While that’s less than last year, it’s more than 2021 and before the pandemic.

As inflation is still taking a bite out of the budget to save money on your shopping list, Channel 2′s consumer advisor Clark Howard says to check out savings apps. This includes coupons.com, Fetch and Ibotta.

You can also look for combination discounts. For example, local Kroger stores have a special they say brings the meal cost down to less than $5 a person.

One of the biggest price drops this year is cranberries. There’s a larger supply this year for sides, bread and all those cranberry muffins.

