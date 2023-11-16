Injuries reported, hazmat on scene after crash involving propane truck shuts down I-85

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes of Interstate 85 northbound are shut down in DeKalb County after a crash involving a propane truck.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first reported the crash near the Pleasantdale Road exit and Interstate 285 around 5:50 a.m. on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the crash involved a truck carrying propane gas. Daniels said hazmat crews are on the scene to control the leak.

At least three patients reported injuries, according to Daniels. Their conditions are unknown.

Shields says it’s unclear how long the interstate will be shut down, but it’s causing delays not only on I-85 but I-285 as well. Two lanes reopened just after 6:50 a.m.

Shields says drivers can use Buford Highway or Peachtree Industrial Blvd as an alternate route.

