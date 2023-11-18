More than 1.6 million Georgians expected to travel over Thanksgiving weekend, AAA says

ATLANTA, Ga. — The holiday travel season is officially underway.

AAA expects more than 1.6 million Georgia residents to travel at least 50 miles over the holiday week.

“The majority, about 1.5 million, are going to be getting in their cars, packing them up, and driving to their destination,” Georgia AAA spokesperson Garrett Townsend told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna.

The organization projects Wednesday afternoon will be the busiest on the roads and recommends leaving before 10 a.m. to avoid traffic.

“This is the second highest number of projected travelers since post-pandemic, since 2019,” Townsend said.

An additional 115,000 Georgia residents are expected to take to the skies. That number will be a small part of the total number of passengers that arrive, depart, and pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airport says they estimate more than 3,000,000 people will spend some time in one of their terminals during the Thanksgiving travel season.

Airport officials recommend arriving at least two-and-a-half hours early for your flight in case of longer than usual security lines.

