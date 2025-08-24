High-speed chase ends in deadly head-on crash in Gordon County

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A high-speed chase on I-75 Southbound ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, when a Mercedes collided head-on with a Honda CRV near Calhoun, Georgia.

The pursuit began when a deputy sheriff observed a Mercedes driving erratically and nearly striking his patrol car at the Exit 317 entrance ramp in Gordon County.

The chase continued as the Mercedes sped away, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour, and eventually drove into oncoming traffic on State Route 53, crashing into another car.

The incident started at about 2:40 p.m. when the deputy sheriff was on I-75 Southbound. The Mercedes made rapid lane changes and was chased to Exit 312 and onto Fairmount Highway.

The driver of the Mercedes aggressively ran from deputies, leading them on a chase that continued onto State Route 53.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The chase ended when the Mercedes driver crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a Honda CRV head-on. The crash resulted in one person dead and two severe injuries.

Emergency services, including Fire/Rescue and EMS, responded quickly to the scene, and three people were airlifted for medical treatment.

The driver of the Mercedes, who was also severely injured, has not been identified.

The Georgia State Patrol, along with the County Coroner, is investigating the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group