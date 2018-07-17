  • Heroin, LSD among drugs seized at Rainbow Family Gathering, over 75 arrested

    By: Tom Regan

    LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - In the recent massive mountain festival called the Rainbow Family Gathering, Channel 2 Action News learned investigators seized a wide variety of drugs, including heroin and LSD.

    There were predictions that up to 10,000 people would gather show up for the counterculture camping event that started a couple of weeks ago at the Chattahoochee National Forest. A little more than 4,000 turned out, and many, it seems, were looking for more than a natural high.

    More than 75 arrests have been made. 

