LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - In the recent massive mountain festival called the Rainbow Family Gathering, Channel 2 Action News learned investigators seized a wide variety of drugs, including heroin and LSD.
There were predictions that up to 10,000 people would gather show up for the counterculture camping event that started a couple of weeks ago at the Chattahoochee National Forest. A little more than 4,000 turned out, and many, it seems, were looking for more than a natural high.
More than 75 arrests have been made.
