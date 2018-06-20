Georgia town braces for up to 20,000 for Rainbow Family gathering

LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA - Authorities in a north Georgia town says tens of thousands of people from a counter-culture organization could flock to their area.
The Rainbow Family of Living Light has chosen to hold their 2018 Annual Rainbow Gathering on the Chattahoochee National Forest in Lumpkin County.
Authorities warn that up to 20,000 people could attend the unauthorized gathering. The event is expected to run through July 4.
We're talking to neighbors in the area who are worried about the influx of people, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Forest Service roads FS77 Winding Stair Gap & FS83 Bull Mountain on @ChattOconeeNF are temp closed for public safety/traffic related to the #2018RainbowGathering taking place in the area. The Jake & Bull Mountain Trail System remains open to public use. https://t.co/e3mQrTFOSV pic.twitter.com/A1yfMZGkzA— ChattOconeeNF (@ChattOconeeNF) June 15, 2018
