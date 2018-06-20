Body found in trunk of abandoned car belonging to missing man, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after they said they found a body in a car trunk.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene gathering details for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Gwinnett County police said that, just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, detectives were at the scene of a "possible homicide" in the area of Kilcrease and Whitley roads in Bethlehem.
Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen is at the scene, located along the line between Gwinnett and Barrow counties.
At 11:30 a.m., Gwinnett County police said they determined that the crime happened in Barrow County and that the Barrow County Sheriff's Office would be taking over the investigation.
Body found in car trunk along Gwinnett/Barrow line. Live at noon. pic.twitter.com/QdhlZ8WrQP— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) June 20, 2018
Possible murder along Gwinnett/Barrow County line. Active scene. pic.twitter.com/CaTcpALfwC— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) June 20, 2018
Possible murder along Gwinnett/Barrow line. Detectives swarming. Active scene. pic.twitter.com/9UKWezs7lk— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) June 20, 2018
Active crime scene: Whitley Rd along Gwinnett/Barrow line. Possible homicide. pic.twitter.com/t5mBZYfaCP— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) June 20, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}