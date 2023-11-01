Here’s when and where you can see the best views in Georgia for fall leaves

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — The fall colors are starting to peak around north Georgia.

News Drone 2 captured video up above in Ellijay, Georgia, and it is looking beautiful.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon was in Gilmer County with where to see the best views.

Now is the time to take in the fall leaves. Peak color is in the mountains and colors are starting to peak a bit farther south.

“Usually the middle of October to the beginning of November is the best time to come up and see the peak color,” said Ron Cheslock, tourism director for Gilmer County Chamber Pick Elijay.

Cheslock says there’s still about a week left to see the beauty before the colors fade and leaves drop.

“The most vibrant colors are the ones that are going to let off. The oranges and the reds are going to be your maples and your red oaks,” Cheslock said.

Cheslock says the trees aren’t the only ones showing off.

“The grapes here in the vineyards are actually letting off some beautiful color as well,” Cheslock explained.

If you are traveling to Gilmer County, Cheslock suggests hiking or biking to take it all in.

“It’s just a beautiful time. The leaves fall and we have a variety of seasons in Georgia and that’s why a lot of us love it here up in the north Georgia mountains,” Cheslock said.

Beau Lowman says she enjoys the gorgeous views.

“I’ve noticed a lot of orange and a lot of red,” Lowman said.

Lowman says it’s neat to see the entire process from start to finish.

“They go from our greens to the oranges, to the reds, to the yellows, and then of course at last they turn to the brown and then that’s when they start falling,” Lowman explained.

Even on windy days like what we’ve seen recently Lowman says...

“The wind sort of just takes them off and you see a beautiful flow of leaves that are just spread all over the place,” she said.

There are many options around North Georgia to enjoy the fall color. If you can’t make it to North Georgia mountains, consider metro Atlanta and even your neighborhood.

