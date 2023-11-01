Shooting involving Dunwoody officer shuts down busy Brookhaven road, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A shooting involving an officer has shut down a busy road in Brookhaven.

Dunwoody police confirmed that a shooting happened Wednesday morning inside Brookhaven city limits.

This is a developing story. We have crews heading to the scene. Live Channel 2 Action News coverage streaming on WSB Now.

NewsChopper 2 is over the scene now where there are least a dozen police cars in a neighborhood off Brookhaven Hill.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been released. NewsChopper 2 spotted officers focusing their investigation on a Dodge Challenger at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police from both Dunwoody and Brookhaven have shut down Ashford Dunwoody Road between Johnson Ferry Road and Peachtree Road.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says the best ways to avoid Ashford Dunwoody are Johnson Ferry Road, Peachtree Road or Peachtree Dunwoody Road to avoid the closures.

TRENDING STORIES

IN OTHER NEWS

3 people dead after horrific crash on I-20 in DeKalb

©2023 Cox Media Group